KARACHI - General Petroleum, a manufacturing company of automotive, industrial and marine lubricants, has allocated Rs50 million to support the underprivileged families of Pakistan restricted and affected by the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. The company will be spending this amount mainly by providing ration supplies and some essential deterrent healthcare products towards coronavirus, at the doorsteps of the needy families across Pakistan. The management of the GP has stressed upon all the wealthy individuals and companies to realize the urgency of the matter and come forward and help their deprived countrymen in this critical juncture. In addition to the aforementioned, the company would also contribute towards those neglected areas as well indicated by other philanthropists.