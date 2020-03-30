Share:

KARACHI - Hundreds of vehicles have been stranded at Punjab-Sindh border after provincial government shut down the border in a bid to control the spread of deadly coronavirus. According to details, thousands of passengers were stranded at the border after government of Sindh closed the border after lockdown was imposed in the province.

Stranded people were worried about a possible shortage of food and water.

Pakistan on Sunday had reported 13 deaths from Novel coronavirus while the total number of cases had surged to 1526 as 481 patients had been tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 138 in Balochistan, 558 in Punjab, 188 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 116 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 43 in Islamabad and two in Azad Kashmir.