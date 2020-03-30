Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted bail to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former secretary petroleum Arshad Mirza in alleged illegal appointment of MD PSO case.

According to details, bail plea was heard by two member bench of IHC headed by Chief Justice IHC. Barrister Zafarullah, who represented both suspects, informed the court that both accused are in Islamabad and his clients did not received any summon issued by NAB.

Court accepted the bail plea of both plaintiffs for four weeks and directed them to appear before accountability court in Karachi.