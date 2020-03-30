Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed federal government to immediately restore Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

According to details, court was unhappy with government’s failure to restore PMDC in given deadline and ordered to immediately open locks of the council and warned for sending ministers and other officials to jail for contempt of court.

Justice Mohsin Kiyani heard a contempt of court petition and remarked that government’s action is equivalent slapping court in the face.

While hearing the case, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani remarked that he is sentencing Secretary Health to 6 months in prison.