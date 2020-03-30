MARDAN - Despite the lockdown of coronavirus affected Manga union council, majority of the local residents have started shifting to other parts of the district, thus creating panic among the masses. It may be noted here that heavy contingents of police has been deployed in Manga village since the death of a villager, Saadat Khan, due to the coronavirus few days back. Later, the locality was sealed to control the coronavirus spread. The local administration and Mardan police have established separate control rooms for the information of suspected coronavirus patients. However, majority of the masses due to lake of trust avoid give information to administration and police control rooms. The masses of Mardan district have demanded of the provincial government and administration to take proper steps to stop the people of Manga union council from shifting other parts of the district as the virus could more spread further and create severe problems in the district.
Our Staff Reporter
March 30, 2020
