Share:

LAHORE - In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Sunday once again conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation across the provincial capital.According to MCL spokesperson, the squad of the department sprayed at Lahore High Court (LHC) premises, Mall road, Regal Chowk, Istanbul Chowk, Hall Road, bus stands of the city and other public places. He further said that anti-coronavirus spray operation was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and the departmental squads were disinfecting various parts of the city.Meanwhile, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) also sprayed the main roads and crossings in the provincial capital with disinfectants on Sunday. According to sources, as per the directions of LWMC Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad, the surroundings of flats located in Faisal Town were washed with disinfectants. The MD also directed the entire staff of LWMC to adopt precautionary measures to stay protected from coronavirus.Rao Imtiaz Ahmad said it was top priority of the LWMC to provide clean environment to Lahorites and he appealed to them to dispose of solid waste in dustbins.