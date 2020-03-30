PESHAWAR - A comprehensive mechanism has been prepared for implementation of Chief Minister KP’s relief package for assistance of vulnerable segments of the society in the wake of Corona virus spread in KP. The mechanism has been prepared in a high-level meeting of divisional commissioners with Chief Secretary, Dr Kazim Niaz in the chair. Additional Chief Secretary KP briefed the meeting about the decisions of KP Cabinet taken yesterday and Relief Package of CM was discussed at length. The meeting was told that agriculture, construction, wholesalers, transport, hotels, restaurants and manufacturing sectors would be affected. The ACS told that KP Government would submit Rs2000 in BISP amount by providing Rs5000 per month to each vulnerable household that would benefit around nine lakh poor families. The package would for three months. The district administration would issue notification of the committee in three days.
