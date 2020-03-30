Share:

PESHAWAR - A com­prehensive mechanism has been prepared for implementation of Chief Minister KP’s relief pack­age for assistance of vul­nerable segments of the society in the wake of Co­rona virus spread in KP. The mechanism has been prepared in a high-lev­el meeting of division­al commissioners with Chief Secretary, Dr Ka­zim Niaz in the chair. Ad­ditional Chief Secretary KP briefed the meeting about the decisions of KP Cabinet taken yester­day and Relief Package of CM was discussed at length. The meeting was told that agriculture, con­struction, wholesalers, transport, hotels, restau­rants and manufacturing sectors would be affected. The ACS told that KP Gov­ernment would submit Rs2000 in BISP amount by providing Rs5000 per month to each vulnera­ble household that would benefit around nine lakh poor families. The pack­age would for three months. The district ad­ministration would issue notification of the com­mittee in three days.