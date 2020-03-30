Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Highways and Motorway Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the motorway police received a tip-off regarding a suspicious vehicle, on which they got alerted and search of the vehicle was started.

Meanwhile, near the motorway M-1, Wali Interchange, motorway police officers traced the vehicle and stopped it after a chase.

Upon searching the vehicle, 2kg high quality heroin was recovered from the vehicle, while two persons in the car were arrested.

Later, the accused and the car were handed over to local police station for further legal action.