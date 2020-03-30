Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest & Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that all the provincial governments were adopting those drastic measures which they had never been taken before in this crucial time.

In a statement on Sunday, Syed Nasir Hussin Shah said, “we can fight against coronavirus more effectively if we are together.”

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the federal government had taken wise decision to not to resume the international flight operation from April 5.

Provincial Minister for Information said that the resumption of flights from April 5 could had been too early. He said that only time and situation would decide when to resume these flight operations. Earlier, while reacting to the decision of the federal government, Syed Nasir Hussian Shah in his tweet called the decision taken by the federal government to resume the international flights from April 5, unwise.

The Provincial Minister for Information said that it was too early to decide about the resumption of international flights. He said that in these testing times of the history of the county, all the provincial governments were adopting those drastic measures which they had never taken before.

Syed Nasir Shah said that the federal government should first take into confidence all the provincial governments before taking any such decision like the resumption of international flights. Provincial Minister for Information since the cases of coronavirus were emerging from all over the country, therefore, a unanimous health advisory should be issued for every province.

Meanwhile, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over the 32nd meeting of the task force on coronavirus had instructed that while delivering the ration as well as cash, first and far most priority must be given to the families of daily wagers.

Nasir Shah said that the Sindh government was devising a mechanism through which the families of these daily wagers would be approached without any difficulty.

In this regard a relief initiative of mobile phone application (app) had also been developed and through this app it had also been suggested that all the daily wagers could be registered on this app through their Computerized National Identification Cards (CNIC), he added.

Nasir Shah said that the Sindh Government was doing its utmost to reach the real needy families in this difficult time. All the stakeholders including the members of the welfare organizations were also on board with the government, he added.

He said that during the meeting of the task force the representatives of the welfare organizations reassured Sindh Chief Minister to cooperate fully with the Sindh government.

They also apprised him progress of distribution of ration to the needy families during the lockdown so far, he added.

Nasir Shah said that the Chief Minister thanked the representatives of all the welfare organizations for becoming the helping hands of the government in this difficult time.

Speaking about the measures adopted by the Sindh government to control the spread of coronovrius, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that it was imperative to maintain social distancing.

Similarly, in order to ensure social distancing, it was also ensured that the people must follow the new timings of the lockdown, he added,

The Minister said that the complete lockdown timings had been increased and now all the shops including that of groceries, vegetables, fruits and dairy shops would now be shut down at 05:00pm instead of earlier timings of 08:00pm daily till the situation improved, the Minister added.

He said that the people engaged delivering essential services had not been banned since day-one of the lock down.

The Minister informed that Quarantine Centers had also been set up with the help of Pakistan Army in various districts of the province, including more than1000-bed hospital at Expo Center in Karachi, he said.

The Minister said that the Quarantine Centers were also being set up in private hospitals and hotels as well.