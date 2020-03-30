Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday strongly condemns the missile attacks launched towards Riyadh and Jizan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A foreign ministry statement said: “It is particularly reprehensible that armed attacks were directed at civilian population that is already fighting a pandemic.” It added: “We laud the Saudi Defence Forces for their timely interception, preventing loss of precious lives and damage to property. Pakistan, it said, “reiterates its full solidarity with the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reaffirms its support to the Kingdom against any threat to its security and territorial integrity.”