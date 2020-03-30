PESHAWAR - Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chairman, Muhammad Faiq Shah, has expressed gratitude to China for extending cooperation to Pakistan in this difficult time in the form of supplying essential medical supplies and sharing expertise. However, he stressed that Pakistan should take full advantage from the China expertise as well as indigenous technical skills that would help in producing number of medical instruments.
Addressing a meeting of the party’s office bearers and workers here through a video link on Sunday, Faiq Shah urged the national and state institutions to take full advantage of the prevailing situation after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and to make Pakistan as economic and defence power. He said the ventilators and medical instruments as well other relevant equipments should be produced on an emergent basis.
While referring to the instructions of US President Donald Trump to his automobile companies to start preparing ventilators, the ATP chairman said the engineers and technical institutions running under the Pakistan Army have unmatched technical skills, having good capabilities to timely and prompt preparing protective gears /gadgets to tackle with any calamity situation.
“We need to enhance our own strength by focusing on indigenous skills and capabilities while keeping in view the prevalent circumstances and to prepare local ventilators and other necessary medical equipment’s, like diagnosing, treatment and protective machines,” the party leader stressed.
The ATP chairman said that the Pakistan should take full advantage of the Chinese expertise as well as local skills that would help to produce number of medical instruments. He informed that besides, his party motto is to make Pakistan a true welfare Islamic state, it will also become a super power on economic, scientific and defence basis.
He went on to say that the country’s institutions are fully capable to meet with any challenging and difficult situations while Pakistan was also bestowed with abundant natural and mineral resources, which can be tapped effectively to make the country a economic giant in the entire world.