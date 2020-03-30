Share:

ISLAMABAD - Following impending coronavirus situation, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has planned to announce an award for the writers’ community of Pakistan focusing on Corona.

The one-time award under title“Pakistan Umeed-e-Zeest Award- 2020” will be given on three best writings in all Pakistani languages, to be judged by a jury of senior writers from all over the country.

All writings will be uploaded on the website of PAL, as and when received, he said. The PAL is requesting the writers all over the country to send their writings on the topic to PAL on the email address umeed@pal.gov.pk by April 30, 2020.

The writers, in their writings, should address the issues relating to destruction of humanity by coronavirus, difficulties being faced by common man, to encourage the doctors and para-medical staff, volunteers, Pakistan Army, police, all governments officials, political leadership and show their solidarity with the bereaved families of departed souls, who died in the prevailing epidemic.

He said that the writings should also urge the general public to comply with preventive advisory of the government in this regard.

Afterward, the PAL will also publish an anthology of selected writings out of received writings on the subject, in all Pakistani languages for record and reading of general public,he stated