PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disasters Man­agement Authority KP has provided 750 litres sanitizers to quarantine centres in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa to help the sus­pected patients and the staff. Director General, PDMA told media on Sun­day that 5,000 safety kits and 8,000 gloves were also provided. He said all necessary equipment were provided to districts administration and con­cerned organizations. The medical equipment re­ceived from NDMA would also be delivered to all DHQs hospitals in KP.