Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Sunday, has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has reinforced his pledge to ensure delivery of ration and food supplies to deserving poor families across the country at their doorsteps.

PM chaired the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Core Committee in Islamabad and discussed the steps being taken to address current Covid-19 situation.

Briefing media after the meeting, she said that government would ensure ration and food supplies to poor families across the country in the wake of COVID-19.

She said PM Khan had trust in youth and wanted to use their potential in ensuring supply of food items to common people. She said that the PM made it clear at the meeting that relief packages would be provided to all the provinces indiscriminately.

She said the PM advised the Minister for National Food Security to ensure availability of food items, including flour, so that there should be no shortage of items. She said that the PM urged the party leadership to stand by the people in testing times and to play an active role in resolution of their problems.

SAPM said that PM Khan directed the provincial governments to take strict action against hoarders and informed the meeting that there was no shortage of any food item in the country. He sought a road map from the district governments to check hoarding, she added.

She said that the PM would personally announce a comprehensive road map tomorrow to ensure uninterrupted food supplies across Pakistan.

Dr Awan said that the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar apprised the meeting that a fund of Rs10 billion had been established from which 2.5 million deserving families would get 4,000 rupees per month through easy paisa services. She said that the BISP beneficiaries would be excluded from this package.

She said eight state of the art laboratories, equipped with modern technology, were being established in each division of the province, which could perform 3,200 tests on daily basis.

SAPM said that ten thousand paramedics would be recruited in the province, while one month salary as bonus would be given to doctors and paramedics, who were to serve as the frontline soldiers against coronavirus pandemic.

She informed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan briefed the meeting that a relief package of Rs11.40 billion has been announced to benefit 1.9 million families across the province.

Dr Awan said that the province, overall, had allocated Rs 32 billion to control spread of the pandemic. The province had also given Rs 5 billion relaxation on taxes and duties to various sectors, she added.

She said that KPK would provide additional Rs 2,000 to each of one million families getting financial support under Ehsas Programme.

She said that the prime minister also made it clear that the packages announced by the federal government would also be extended to the provinces where PTI was not in power.

She said that any relief given by the federal government to the people of Punjab, KPK and Baluchistan would also be given to the people of Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as it was a time of national approach.

SAPM said that in National Coordination Committee meeting tomorrow, steps would be discussed to open supply of goods needed to open industrial units and construction sector to save the poor labour class from starvation. She said counter strategy was needed to save labour class from unemployment.

Dr Firdous said that personal protection equipment had been provided to doctors and paramedical staff attending coronavirus patients in Islamabad, AJK and GB and the same would be provided to other provinces in the earliest.