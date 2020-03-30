Share:

Police crackdown against violators of provision of lockdown continues in Sindh as 289 more persons were taken into custody from different cities of the province on Sunday. Police have also registered 72 cases against the arrested persons.

According to sources, 2453 persons have so far been detained in the province for violating the lockdown imposed by Sindh government to stem the spread of coronavirus. At least 727 cases have also been registered.

At least 84 persons were arrested from different parts of Karachi on the 7th day of lockdown imposed by the provincial government and 26 cases were registered against them.

On the other hand, five persons were arrested in Hyderabad for lockdown violation and two cases were registered while 11 persons were detains by police in Mirpur Khas and four cases were registered against arrested persons.

At least 28 violators of lockdown were taken into custody by police in Benazirabad and 10 cases were registered against them. At least 51 were apprehended in Sukkur and 10 cases were registered while 110 persons were arrested in Larkana for violating lockdown and 20 cases were registered against the arrested persons.