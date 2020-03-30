Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, on Sunday, has directed to undertake all necessary measures to bring stability in the prices of es­sential edibles including flour and ordered to ensure that provision of essential commodities and flour at fixed rates.

According to official sources, the CM pledged to protect safeguard the interests of the people during current turbulent situation. Usman Buzdar directed to launch crack­down against those found hoarding or overcharging. He also ordered that an indiscriminate stern action should be taken against them. He asked the Commissioners and Dep­uty Commissioners to submit re­ports to the CM office after launch­ing crackdown against them.

He asserted that all administra­tive powers would be exercised for ensuring the provision of essential items to the people at fixed rates and any undue hike in the prices of essential edibles would not be toler­ated under any circumstances. Us­man Buzdar emphasized that we would also initiate all possible steps to ensure provision of relief to the masses as it was government’s re­sponsibility. An effective implemen­tation on price control mechanism should also be ensured, he said.

He further lamented that those el­ements indulging into price-hike are not only culprits under the law but of society also. “I will personally moni­tor the steps being taken for ensur­ing price control and will not allow anyone to exploit masses of the prov­ince”, the CM said.

The CM said that labour class would get a substantial relief from the eco­nomic package of PTI government. He said that an all out effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the poor segment and to effectively cope up with coronavirus. He said his government believed in taking practi­cal steps instead of making tall claims.

He lamented that coronavirus pandemic had badly affected daily wage earners. The CM said that PTI government had always given pref­erence in ensuring the wellbeing of common man and poor segment of society. He further maintained that it was our first and foremost priori­ty and responsibility to take care of the labour class owing to distress­ing conditions prevailing on ac­count of coronavirus.

Common man would benefit from the exemption of paying pro­vincial taxes amounting to rupees 18 billion and Punjab government would undertake all out steps so as to save the masses from the detrimental economic effects, he stressed.

The CM further vowed that un­der the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we were fully prepared to cope up with coronavirus pandemic chal­lenge. He said the government was taking each and every step for the complete eradication of the virus and was devoted to pro­tect and safeguard the precious human lives .He said the govern­ment was providing best treat­ment and healthcare facilities to the affected patients and quar­antine centres had also been in­creased across the province.

CM CONDOLES DEMISE OF EMI­NENT SQUASH PLAYER

AZAM KHAN

Chief Minister has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Pakistani squash player Azam Khan in Great Britian. Usman Buzdar in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathies and prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace as well as grant fortitude to the be­reaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to his services in the field of sports and complemented that late Azam Khan was an eminent squash play­er who earned name and fame for Pakistan by winning laurels across the globe.