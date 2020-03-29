Share:

From 27 Feb’s surprise to 29 Feb’s peace deal, Pakistan is crafting its posture as a calm and peaceful commander in the South Asian region. Democratic compulsions for the next elections in the US have urged President Trump to maintain flat grounds for a peace deal that paves a way for eventual peace in Afghanistan. The presence of all regional players in Doha including India and Trump’s offer of mediation for Kashmir solution and Pakistan’s praise on Indian soil is a diplomatic triumph for Pakistan. Further, the sole superpower is expecting continuous support from this side to implement the deal. However, if everything goes according to this deal, it may indeed soon give way to regional peace and further make grounds for solutions to other problems.

SUBHAN ALI,

Sialkot.