QUETTA - At least six persons were injured in a clash between two groups at Ghausabad near Sariab area of Quetta on Sunday.According to police sources, two groups attacked with each other with sticks and punches after developing dispute between them at Ghausabad area. As a result, six per sons including Dilawar, Haji Yar Muhammad, Muhammad Hussain, Sahib Noor, Abdul Raheem and Bashir Ahmed received injuries. Police on information reached the site and shifted the injured to the civil hospital for medical aid. Further investigation was underway.