LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that unfortunately the people are not taking corona danger as serious because coming out of homes means high vulnerability to the virus.

“Government will take every step to confine the people to their homes just for their safety as social distancing can break corona chain and today’s timely decision can save us from having forever distances with each other”, he said after meeting with a social figure Robinson Aziz Francis who called on him at the Governor House. Robinson handed him over a donation cheque for provision of free ration to people affected by corona.

The Governor deplored that though government and doctors were appealing the public to remain at their homes, the people were not taking as serious the coronavirus danger as they should.

Ch Sarwar said that establishment of 82 quarantine centers by Pakistan Army to fight out corona pandemic was highly commendable. “The nation also salutes to doctors and paramedical staff in this time of trial. Chinese government and doctors’ support to Pakistan against corona is a glaring example of Pak-China friendship”, he observed.

Sarwar said that war against corona was not the war of an individual, government, or a party but of 220 million Pakistanis and everyone would have to fulfill the obligation of staying home to prevent the spread of virus.

Governor Punjab said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal and Provincial Governments were putting in place effective and comprehensive anti-corona measures. He said, “We are proud of Pakistan Armed Forces playing an active role to control corona”. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar also haled a meeting with CM to discuss coronavirus situation in the province.

During the meeting, CM and governor expressed determination to curb the deadly coronavirus from the country and pledged to use all the resources to save the people from this pandemic. CM Buzdar and Governor Sarwar also deliberated on the steps taken by the government to prevent the spread of outbreak in the country. Both the officials later left for Bani Gala to attend a key meeting.