Share:

ISLAMABAD PR - The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC Pakistan, an HEC recognised transnational higher education provider of the country has extended the access from the classroom environment to the learners’ homes through MS Office 365, MSTeams and VLEs as an alternative teaching and learning support tool as its nationwide campuses closed after the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic COVID – 19, said a press release.

The decision for a transition to digital online classes is part of an attempt at ‘social distancing,’ the practice of limiting large gatherings and in-person contact to slow the transmission of the coronavirus. At TMUC, they believe that continuity of planning through leveraging online technology assets is a critical tool for preparedness in unforeseen circumstances. The result will not only be a readiness for things unseen, but also a greater acceptance of online learning as anticipated by TMUC.

TMUC plans to build a technology integrated stability plan for the short term that supports its vision of a more resilient, technology-leveraged learning in the future as per the guidelines of Higher Education Commission. TMUC offers globally recognised qualifications in partnerships with leading and prestigious University of London UK, University for the Creative Arts UK, University of Hertfordshire UK, Royal Holloway UK, Pearson, ACCA, NCC and ICAP. In these testing times we are striving to ensure the continuity of teaching and learning so that our students achieve their academic and assessment milestones in line with the schedules shared by our partner institutions, as explained by visionary Founder & CEO Faisal Mushtaq.

TMUC believes in the optimal utilisation of technology to follow the global best practices. To this end, MS Teams - a cloud hosted, integrated, flexible, secure and dynamic platform - has been employed as an online teaching and learning tool that allows TMUC to manage digital learning through web, anytime anywhere in the world. It establishes connectivity between campuses, teachers, and Millennials in a most effective manner. MS Teams is extremely user-friendly platform where learners are provided programme and subject specific links to access.

The TMUC staff and faculty have been equipped with 21st Century tools for teaching and learning and at this time of need they are ready to take the challenge of providing a non-stop learning to our students through the inclusion of digitalisation of the course, content and classroom.

Faisal Mushtaq further explains that special circumstances require special measures and adaptability from all key stakeholders including the parents, students, faculty and the college administrations. As the education sector transcends to virtual solutions for teaching and assessments globally, TMUC strives to remain abreast so that no student is disadvantaged in relation to the changes that our partner institutions opt for as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.