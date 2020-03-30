Share:

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Monday that the Olympic Games will be held on July 23-Aug. 8, 2021, while the Paralympic Games between Aug. 24 and Sept. 5, 2021.

"The leaderships of the key parties came together via telephone conference earlier today, joined by IOC President Thomas Bach, Tokyo 2020 President Mori Yoshiro, Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko and Olympic and Paralympic Minister Hashimoto Seiko, and agreed on the new schedule," the committee said on its website.

Meanwhile, the committee had postponed on March 24 the Summer Olympic Games for one year as the world grapples with the impact of COVID-19.

The coronavirus known as COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 177 countries and territories.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide is nearing 738,000, while the death toll has surpassed 35,000, and over 156,500 have recovered so far, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.