KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday said that NDMA would establish two more COVID-19 testing labs in Karachi for coronavirus detection.

“Under the instructions of PM Imran, NDMA will establish two COVID-19 testing labs at SUIT & JPMC. These labs will start within a week Inshallah. More labs to be opened all over Sindh,” he said.

The government has listed 14 laboratories for COVID-19 screening tests across the country to facilitate the nationals.

Meanwhile, Sindh on Sunday reported two new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking country’s total toll to 15 and the provincial tally to three.

Sindh Health and Population Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed that two more citizens had died from the Novel coronavirus in Karachi.

“One of the patients was 83-years-old while the other was 70-years-old,” she said, adding that both patients had pneumonia and COVID-19.

“The cause of death in both cases was pneumonia along with Covid-19,” she added.