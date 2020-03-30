Share:

LAHORE - University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, Vice Chancellor Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar has handed over the task producing gel, hand sanitizer, disinfectant hand wash, face mask, and ventilator to working groups on immediate basis.

The decision was taken with the focus to help solve the ongoing problems related to COVID-19 and other medical emergencies.

According to the spokesperson, the VC had formed various working groups in this regard, two working groups from Chemical Engineering and Chemistry departments. Under the supervision of their deans, the departments have produced multiple lines of sanitizers, liquid disinfectant soaps, herbal antiviral disinfectants, and alcohol based sprays, the spokesperson said. He said, that the working groups had produced these items according to the formulations recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said the university had distributed sanitizers and disinfectant liquid soap among 163 international students who were living in the hostels, guards, and other essential staff coming to the university.

The spokesperson further said that there were three teams from Mechatronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical Engineering departments that were working on the design and prototyping of cost effective ventilators. He said that the teams had submitted proposals for funding through HEC’s RAPID Research and Innovation Proposals as well as PM Task Force on Knowledge Economy invitation for proposals for indigenously developed ventilators prototype testing.

These initiatives were being spearheaded by Dr Shahid Rafique, Dr Naveed Ramzan, Dr Abdul Ghaffar, Dr K M Hassan, Dr Nasir Hayat, Dr Tanveer Iqbal, Dr Saima Tahir, Dr Ali Raza, Dr Ali Kazim, Dr Asif Ali Qaiser, and Qazi Omar.