KARACHI - Utility Stores zonal office in the metropolis has agreed to close all stores in the provinces at 5pm abiding by the government directives in this regard. According to details, a new order issued by the regional offices of the Utility Stores, it is incumbent upon the store in charge to follow government orders in coronavirus triggered provincial lockdown. The Sindh govt on March 27 intensified restrictions in the lockdown as it ordered businesses across the province to open at 8am and shut down at 5pm.

The restrictions have been made more stringent as the coronavirus pandemic continues to claim victims across the country, with over 400 infections and a death in Sindh.

Earlier, the provincial government had allowed businesses to run for 12 hours (8am-8pm).

Sindh earlier in the day reported two new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking Pakistan’s total toll to 15 and the provincial tally to three.

Sindh Health and Population Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed that two more citizens had died from the Novel coronavirus in Karachi.