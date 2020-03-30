Share:

Islamabad - Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children are having a reunion now that their eldest sibling Maddox returned home from college.

And with the world practicing social distancing and self-isolation, things at the Jolie-Pitt residence are no different either. Reports have been rife about the children of the two former flames spending some quality time together indoors.

“All the kids are home with Angelina but they have continued seeing Brad and go over for their regular visits,” a source told E! News.

“They are keeping up with their schoolwork, practicing their languages, playing instruments, board games and helping cook dinner,” the insider added.

“It hasn’t been too much of an adjustment since they are used to doing their schoolwork at home,” they continued.

It was further mentioned that the kids are “loving” the time spent at home with their family and making the most of it by doing things together like watching movies.

Earlier, Jolie had played her part in fighting the coronavirus by donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry non-profit organization.

Pitt and Jolie are parents to six children together: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.