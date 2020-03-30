Share:

BEIJING - The second Pakistani citizen yesterday gave birth to a healthy baby girl at Maternity and Child Healthcare Hospital of Hubei province in Wuhan.

Ashaq Ali, a doctoral student in Virology at the Institute of Virology Wuhan University, the father of the newborn daughter beamed with happiness while holding her daughter in his arms at the hospital.

The father while talking to CEN, said that during the outbreak he was more in panic as on one side the increasing number of infected individuals in Wuhan make him psychologically more weak, especially when he has a pregnant wife and 2.5 year’s daughter with him.

The newborn baby girl and her mother tested negative for the novel coronavirus after examination while mother and daughter are currently in stable condition.

“I am very thankful to my Institute and teachers for their moral support and they offered me every kind of help even they were busy in the outbreak,” he mentioned.

He further said that they cannot ignore the role of the local community that provided them pick and drop services to the hospitals and deliver them food and other stuff at their door in this crucial time.

He told CEN that as a field expert he had learned a lot from China, Chinese approaches towards disasters like the COVID-19 and indeed China sets an example around the globe, the world needs to follow the footprints of China how to combat this pandemic.