CHINIOT - Two suspects were held for allegedly abducting a married woman and shaving her head accusing her of being a police informer, at Sardaray Wala here on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused identified as Akram Bhatti, Azmatullah and Ehsanullah kidnapped the married woman namely Razia Bibi, wife of Sabir Ali, when she was going through a village street. They brought her to their den where they shaved her head with a razor.

The reason behind the incident was that Akram Bhatti and accomplices were hardened criminals and were declared proclaimed offenders by police. They were arrested by police about two years back. They suspected their arrest a result of information given to police by Razia Bibi and her husband.

After their release on bail, they decided to teach a lesson to the couple. So, they abducted Razia and shaved her head.

On being informed of the incident, Muhammad Wala police reached the spot and arrested two of them including Akram Bhatti and Azmatullah. Ehsanullah succeeded in fleeing away.

Police spokesperson Waqas told the media that police were taking necessary steps for arrest of the third accused. A special team has been formed for the purpose, he added.

