NASEERABAD:- At least 10 people including four policemen were injured as a bomb went off in Balochistan city of Naseerabad. A police vehicle, which was on its routine patrolling across the city, was targeted by a roadside planted bomb on the outskirts of Naseerabad district, Dunya News reported late Monday. The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital where at least two of them were said to be in critical condition. No individual or group has claimed the attack yet.–Xinhua