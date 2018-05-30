Share:

SIALKOT - A batch of 300 female students passed out from Vocational Training Centre Pasrur after completion of three-month vocational training under the "Women Economic Empowerment Programme".

A ceremony was held at Pasrur with the participation of a large number of the people from all walks of life. The participants were told that the community based vocational training at Pasrur Vocational Centre has delivered three months long training to the low-income women of the local area, focused on beautician work, domestic tailoring, financial education and personal grooming.

Addressing the participants, the speakers including Roshaneh Zafar and Fahad Qadir highlighted micro finance project that serves the needs of low-income females across Pakistan. The project has developed a multi-faceted approach by providing qualitative benefits like gender training to support women empowerment and financial management courses for female entrepreneurs, they added..

They termed it a great step forward for bringing the women of Pakistan into the mainstream as empowered women contribute significantly to the economy and the healthy development of families and the society.

They said that the project had empowered more than 5,000 female entrepreneurs so far, and in its sixth year, the project has been able to facilitate the enrollment of low-income females in the corporate sector for providing skill-based training at Pasrur Vocational Training Centre to bridge the gap between trainees and employment.

The speakers emphasised vocational training schools to provide an opportunity for the low-income females across Pakistan a chance to improve their lives by gaining essential skills. These initiatives and trainings help women enhance their leadership skills and self-confidence, boosting the economy by becoming micro-entrepreneurs and potentially, changing their future.

They added that an internal research has shown that vocational education training had a positive impact on wages, employment, mobility and employment opportunity. Complementing vocational trainings on financial management, self-actualization and self-confidence could help expand the economic benefits of the training. They also stressed the need of making efforts for empowering the women by giving them the training of essential skills in the society.

On the occasion, the several students including Bushra, Noureen , Farzana, Sameena, Samia, Amina, Zainab Saeed, Khadeeja and Afia Bibi shared their experience. They said that the training programme would be helpful in increasing the women's integrity through their empowerment.

They said the training of essential skills had developed their self confidence and believe in their self through effective motivation. They said that women empowerment was a must for the social changes.