Share:

KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended three suspects including a former military officer for their alleged involvement in land scam.

NAB spokesperson stated that the arrests were made during a series of raids conducted in Karachi and Rawalpindi over the period of previous two days. He added that the arrested three accused persons are wanted in a land scam, adding that brigadier (retd) Iftikhar Haider the then Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) was arrested from Rawalpindi whereas Syed Omar Ahmed and Shahid Rasool from Karachi.

The accused were wanted in an investigation on the charges of illegal allotment of 25 acres government land of Evacuee Property Trust located at Deh Okewari, which is claimed by KWSB, said the spokesperson, added that the said land was illegally allotted by accused Gul Hassan Channa the then Secretary RS&EB, Board of Revenue government of Sindh.

Accused Brigadier (retd) Iftikhar Haider was charged of giving possession of land to the illegal allottees despite knowing that the land belonged to KWSB. Whereas, accused Syed Omar Ahmed and Shahid Rasool were charged for being the illegal beneficiaries of the land which is worth Rs25 billion.

The spokesperson said that the accused Syed Omar Ahmed and Shahid Rasool will be produced before the Accountability Court today at Karachi for physical remand, whereas accused brigadier (retd) Iftikhar Haider will be produced after the transit remand.

Land was illegally allotted in year 1995 whereas subsequent transactions of illegal sale purchase by illegal beneficiaries continued till 2008, the spokesperson added.