Abbasi defends LNG deal with Qatar

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Tuesday that the outgoing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had successfully overcome the monstrous challenge of power crisis and added up to 11,461 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

Addressing a press conference here, the premier sought an open debate with those leveling allegations about the LNG deal with Qatar and said that had these agreements of LNG import not been materialized, the people would have been experiencing eight to 10 hours load-shedding now.

Flanked by Minister for Power Awais Leghari and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to present his government’s performance in the energy sector, Premier Abbasis said that the country’s power generation capacity has increased from 18,753 MW in 2013 to 28,704 MW this year.

The prime minister said that LNG-based power plants were the most efficient power units in the country as 6745 MW were being generated by them.

To a question, the prime minister said that he did not see any prospect of PTI chief Imran Khan’s becoming the future premier.

He said he himself and his ministers were responsible for their actions and were accountable. Due to legal proceedings and the NAB, bureaucrats were not willing to work, he said.

He also credited former premier Nawaz Sharif for providing them a leadership and smoothly overcoming power issues.

To another question, he said provinces should also come forward and share their responsibilities with regard to energy issues. He said the federal government was ready to hand over power to provinces after its generation and gas supply and they should manage it. He regretted that PESCO was facing 60 percent power losses.

About Pak-India water dispute, the prime minister said the World Bank was mediating over the issue and the dialogue was still continuing.

About the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) upcoming meeting, the prime minister said Pakistan had to submit a compliance report. The FATF had pointed out deficiencies which were also addressed and it was expected that the body would appreciate our narrative in its next meeting.

Earlier, giving details about the power generation and the comparison in the power supply and demand when they took over the government in 2013, the prime minister said in July 2013, 9.9 billion units were produced, whereas in July this year, the actual production will rise to 14.6 billion units, showing an increase of 4.75 billion units.

Abbasi said the situation of electricity availability during this Ramazan was much better than the previous year. He said there was zero load-shedding in 90 percent areas during the peak hours.

He said two to four hours load-shedding was being observed in the 10 percent feeders where power theft and high line losses were reported.

The prime minister said that a minor shortfall of about 362 MW was likely to be faced next month. He said the demand was expected to be 22,538 MW and generation 22,175 MW. He said in July, there will be a shortfall of about 403 MW. He said this shortfall was expected due to a decrease in water supply. He said after July, the country will have surplus energy.

The prime minister said that the government has addressed the electricity issue keeping in view the future demand. He said 10,687 MW will be added to the national grid in the next three years, while another 17,119 MW will be generated in the following five years. He said that the government has initiated projects to meet the country’s energy demand till 2025.

The prime minister said the fluctuation in the hydel power production was linked to the availability and flow of water. The water shortage could affect the power generation in addition to technical reasons, he said.

With the onset of the summer season, the water flow this year was recorded 60 percent less as compared to the previous year.

In April 2013, a total of 5,099MW was generated whereas in the same period of 2018, 3,090MW could be generated due to the shortage of water and 3000 MW shortfall from hydel power was recorded this year.

The prime minister said that during the next five years, about 17,000 MW would be added to the national grid. The next government should give consideration to the issue, he added.

He said in the country’s history for the first time, the national consensus was reached and the first water policy was approved by the Council of Common Interest (CCI).

To a query, he maintained that a national dialogue and consensus should be held on construction of certain water reservoirs.

He said the power distribution system faced a challenge but the NTDC had spent a huge amount to mend it whereas a Chinese company was also working on it.

Abbasi defends LNG deal with Qatar