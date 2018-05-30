Share:

GUJRANWALA - An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team arrested three members of land mafia including a former tehsildar and excise inspector from Kamoki Gujranwala.

A citizen namely Abdul Jabbar had filed an application to ACE that former tehsildar Kamoki Ghulam Ghaus, former excise inspector Rana Suleman and beneficiary Rana Gulzar Ahmed have sold him a commercial shop preparing bogus transfer deed and received 44 lac from him. He reconstructed the said shop which caused further burden of a million rupees on his pocket, later after some times he was informed by someone that the property documents of the shop are bogus and accused persons have sold the shop to him fraudulently. During investigation, the allegations levelled against the accused persons were proved and ACE arrested all the accused in a raid.

ACCIDENTS: Three died in road accidents at different areas in Gujranwala. Sultan, 20, was going by a motorcycle. Near Rahwali he collided with a donkey cart and received injuries. He was rushed to DHQ Hospital where he died.

Near Rahwali 25 years old Uzma was crushed to death by a speeding truck while he was crossing the road. Near DC colony, 28 years old motorcyclist Suleman was injured in his collision with a car. He was shifted to DHQ hospita where he breathed his last.