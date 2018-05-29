Share:

LONDON-All Saints have reunited with ‘Pure Shores’ producer William Orbit on their new album ‘Testament’. The 90s group - comprised of Shaznay Lewis, Melanie Blatt and Nicole and Natalie Appleton - have announced their fifth studio LP will be released on July 13, with lead single ‘Love Lasts Forever’ dropping on Thursday. Shaznay has hailed Orbit - who has produced some of the biggest acts of all time, from Britney Spears and Madonna to U2 and Sugababes - ‘’the king of beautiful interesting sounds’’. The ‘Never Ever’ hitmakers have worked with a whole host of producers and songwriters on the record. Another notable member of their team is Karl ‘K-Gee’ Gordon, who helped launch their career in 1996 with his production on their self-titled debut LP - which scored three consecutive number one hits in the UK, and led ‘K-Gee’ to work on tracks for the likes of the late George Michael, Sir Rod Stewart and Jessie J - and has co-written the lead track.

Fred Ball has also been working with All Saints again too following his successful work on ‘Summer Rain’ and ‘Puppet On A String’ from their 2016 comeback LP, ‘Red Flag’.

The band have also reunited with producer Hutch again after he worked his magic on their bold song ‘One Strike’ two years ago, which documents an emotional phone call between Nicole and her bandmate Shaznay about the end of her marriage to Liam Gallagher.

Nicole has 16-year-old son Gene with the ex-Oasis frontman - who she split from in August 2013 after she discovered he had fathered a love child with American journalist Liza Ghorbani.

Speaking about the collaborative record, Shaznay said: ‘’This album feels exactly where we should be - and want to be - right now creatively.

‘’We worked extremely hard to make sure every sound on this album was exactly right, alongside my right-hand man K-Gee - and the girls made sure we kept this album heading in the direction that felt right for us as a band.

‘’I really enjoyed writing this album with some very talented producers including Karl ‘K-Gee’ Gordon, Fred Ball, Hutch, and a brilliant young producer George Moore who’s new to our team who brought a whole new flavour to the record.

‘’A highlight was reuniting with the king of beautiful interesting sounds, William Orbit, which was just amazing.’’

Whilst Nicole added: ‘’Making this album has been an incredible experience. I’ve had the best journey and, as always, endless fun and laughter with my girls! Every song on the album means something to me that’s why I love it so much! I’m so super proud of it.’’

All Saints have also announced a gig at London’s Brixton Electric on July 11, where they’ll debut new tracks from ‘Testament’.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday.