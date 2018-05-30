Share:

KARACHI - Another heatwave hits Karachi on Tuesday as the highest temperature was recorded 41.2 degree Celsius, making it very difficult for the citizens as they were experiencing hot winds instead of usual cool sea winds.

Pakistan Metrological Department had earlier issued a warning that new heat wave might hit the city from Tuesday and the temperature may rise up to 43 degree celsius. The scorching heat might continue to add miseries of Karachiites till Thursday. The department said that currently there was no chance of rain in the city.

Besides Karachi, the situation was not different in other parts of the province as the mercury touched 49.5 in Moen-Jo-Daro, 41 in Badin, 44 in Chhor, 49 in Dadu, 45 in Hyderabad, 47.5 in Jacobabad, 49 in Larkana, 41.5 in Mirpurkhas, 42.5 in Mithi, 48.5 in Nawabshah, 48 in Padidan, 47.5 in Rohri, 48 in Sukkur, 46 in Sukrand, 41 in Thatta.

Owing to prevailing humid weather, different nongovernmental organisations, city administration, Sindh police, Rangers and others have established heatstroke camps in different parts of the city. The affected people are being provided first aid at these camps. Besides, some individuals have started to shower water on the passerby who go out in the scorching heat. The experts urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary go out as long as they can and seek shelter whenever go outside. They said that the citizens could save themselves by remaining hydrated and wearing loose and light coloured clothes.

It was pertinent to mention here that it was not the first time that the city was experiencing heatwave as same sort of condition was witnessed last week as well when the Edhi Foundation had claimed that at least 64 people died in three days The head of Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi had confirmed the deaths from the scorching heat quoting relatives of the deceased, saying that that at least 160 bodies were brought to their Korangi and Sohrab Goth morgues during last three days – out of which 64 had been confirmed as the victims of heatstroke.

However on the other hand, the Sindh government bitterly opposed the assertion, as then health secretary Fazalullah Pechuho had said that no case of heatstroke death had been reported at the city hospitals.