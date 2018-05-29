Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Ariana Grande has teased a new collaboration with Nicki Minaj. The 24-year-old singer - who previously worked with the rapper on ‘Side to Side’ in 2016 - has hinted that she’s enlisted the help of the 35-year-old star for her forthcoming album ‘Sweetener’ as she uploaded a short clip on her Instagram account of her lip-syncing Nicki’s rap verse on her new song ‘The Light is Coming’. The brunette beauty didn’t give any more details about the track - and she left it uncaptioned - but she did tease the title of the song a few weeks ago.