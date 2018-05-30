Share:

KARACHI - Another victim of Baldia Town fire tragedy succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Burns Ward, Civil Hospital Karachi on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old Sajid, son of Ali Buksh was admitted to Burns Ward with critical burn injuries where he breathed his last on Tuesday.

His funeral prayers were offered at a Masjid near to his residence and later he was laid to rest at a local graveyard.

A mother, her four daughters and three sons were burnt to death in an inferno at their room located at the Malang Goth in Baldia Town as what the police and the husband of the woman, namely Gulzar Bibi claimed that Gulzar Bibi was mentally challenged who set the room on fire, resultantly, she and her seven children were burnt to death alive while remaining one Sajid who was admitted to Burns Ward later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.