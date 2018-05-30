Share:

MULTAN - The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) secretary general said on Tuesday that the MMA aimed to enforce Nizam-e-Mustafa in the country, and that it would announce its manifesto on June 4.

Talking to journalists and addressing a meeting of MMA office-bearers here on Tuesday, Secretary General of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and the Jamaat-e-Islami Liaqat Baloch added that the MMA would hold a series of public meetings across the country to make the people aware of its manifesto and win their support for upcoming elections. He disclosed that the MMA would hold a public meeting in Peshawar on June 24, Multan 29, Karachi July 1, Quetta July 4, Rawalpindi July 8 and Abbotabad July 12.

He said that the motive behind MMA’s struggle was to enforce Islamic code in the country, introduce Islamic law and justice, bring prosperity to the society, ensure healthcare and education to all, across the board accountability, just distribution of resources, elimination of interest, getting the country rid of foreign loans, supremacy of law and constitution, retrieval of rights of minorities, labourers, farmers and youth and protection of national institutions.

He said that the creation of South Punjab province was basic right of the residents and the MMA would create South Punjab and other provinces on administrative grounds after coming to power. He strongly condemned police baton charge on people protesting FATA merger in Peshawar. He said that the KPK government deprived the people of their constitutional right of peaceful protest. He declared that the MMA would chalk out its line of action on FATA issue in its upcoming Karachi meeting. He said that the electoral sign book had been allotted to the MMA and its candidates would contest upcoming elections on the same sign. He said that efforts were underway to bring all the religious parties on board at the MMA platform. He declared that the MMA would enforce Islamic code in the country after winning the election.

He claimed that the MMA’s June 28 public meeting in Multan would create a new history. He added that the major agenda of MMA was to eradicate injustice, oppression and corruption as well as enforce Nizam-e-Mustafa in the country. He said that the nation would decide its fate on July 25, expressing his hope that the people would vote for MMA candidates.

He condemned the killings in Palestine and Kashmir by occupation forces of Israel and India and demanded UN and OIC should play their role to stop the Muslims’ bloodshed. He said that the criminal silence of Muslim rulers was deplorable, asking them to follow Turkish president.

Referring to the nomination of Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk as caretaker prime minister, he said that the nominated caretaker PM enjoyed good fame, expressing his hope that he would hold free and fair elections in the country. He stressed the need for strict implementation of election code of conduct and said that the use of wealth should be blocked in election process.

He said that the establishment had divided into two groups and both the groups wanted to conduct their experiments. “But the country cannot afford any new experiments. If they do so, the country may lead to destruction,” he warned.

He warned that the MMA would not let anyone turn Pakistan into a secular state. He asked Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to make Raja Zafarul Haq’s report public before exiting PM House to let the nation know who was responsible for amendment in Khatm-e-Nubuwwat declaration.