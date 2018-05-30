Share:

LAHORE - Bulls regained control of Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday as value investors took the opportunity to buy stocks at attractive prices.

KSE 100-share index made an intra-day high of +529 points to finally close up 484 points at 42,623 points. Volumes remained lackluster, accumulating at 120 million shares for the day as compared to 139 million shares traded in the previous day. TRG (+3.71 percent) from the tech sector led the volumes as 11 million shares were exchanged. On sector-wise front, cement sector led the gains in the market where DGKC (+2.84 percent), LUCK (+2.43 percent), FCCL (+2.10 percent) and MLCF (+1.51 percent) closed in the green zone.Commercial banks heavyweights closed higher than their previous day’s close where big banks boosted the index by 111 points. MCB (+2.70 percent), HBL (+2.09 percent) and UBL (+0.37 percent) were the major movers of the mentioned sector. Fertilizer sector showed positive momentum on back of strong urea off-take depicting growth of 50 percent in April 2018 compared with the same period of last year. FFBL (+4.68 percent) and EFERT (+1.25 percent) were the major movers from the sector.

Moving forward, it is expected that market will remain range-bound with flows from local and foreign institutions directing the market.