Share:

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has demanded the Punjab government to extend subsidy on flour under Ramazan package to throughout the year as the province has sufficient stocks of wheat. Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday,

FCCI President Shabbir Hussain Chawla welcomed the decision of Punjab government to provide the same subsidy to the people during the holy month of Ramazan, but demanded that the same facility should be continued throughout the year as government has surplus stocks of wheat.

He said that wheat is the basic food of people and subsidy on it will be of a significant importance for the poor masses of this province. Shabbir hoped that the Punjab govt would make this decision before the accomplishment of its five-year term.

"It will be a gift of the govt for the people of this province, as it has already sanctioned three basic salaries for the government employees", he added.

The FCCI president said that Punjab govt has decided to give subsidy of Rs500 per 40kg of wheat for export purposes. He said that this decision was justified as Punjab had sufficient stock of wheat while new crop was also expected when this decision was made few months ago.

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President said that the Punjab government has not sufficient stocks silos to safely preserve the commodity and most of the wheat was stocked in open where there were chances of its infestation were imminent.