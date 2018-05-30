Share:

Islamabad - Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Aftab Akbar Durrani on Tuesday directed the concerned departments in a joint meeting to expedite the anti encroachment campaign in the federal capital to clear all encroached areas.

The joint meeting also reviewed the implementation status of the ongoing campaign regarding the removal of encroachments from the city, a press release said.

Durrani while chairing a high level meeting of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA), Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory Police stressed for the effective coordination among all the team members taking part in the operation against encroachments.

The commissioner directed the teams’ members to conduct a preparation session one day before the operation and devise strategy, planning and coordination to carry out the anti encroachment drive.

The participants were informed that anti encroachment campaign has been carried out thrice a week and has been divided into three categories. It was decided in the meeting that team members would give 48 hours written notice to the buildings that fall in Category A before the removal of those encroachments and they should have police and magisterial cover at least a day prior to the operation. It was also decided that in case the CDA teams require police assistance in any area regarding encroachments which fall in the category B and C, they could contact Additional Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali for provision of police assistance and magisterial cover that would be provided at once. The commissioner also set a time frame of three days for the enforcement staff of CDA to complete a survey of illegal kiosks in ICT.

The meeting was also attended by the CDA Chairman Usman Akhtar Bajwa, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Captain (R) Mushtaq Ahmed, Director Admin, and Muhammad Ali, Senior Superintendent of Police Najeeb- Ur -Rehman Bagvi, Director Finance Syed Najaf Iqbal and Additional Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali.