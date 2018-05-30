Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Chinese embassy Tuesday conducted a briefing on the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Qingdao.

President Xi Jinping will chair the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Qingdao, Shandong province, on June 9-10, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had announced earlier.

Leaders of all SCO member and observer states, as well as heads of some major international organisations, will attend the summit, said a Chinese embassy statement.

It will be the first summit since the SCO accepted India and Pakistan as member states in Astana last year.

President Jinping will chair meetings and exchange views with participants on the SCO's current status and future development, cooperation in various areas under new circumstances and major international and regional issues.

President Jinping and leaders of other member states will sign and release the Qingdao Declaration, and approve cooperative documents on security, economy and humanity, including a three-year action plan on fighting the ‘three evil forces’ of terrorism, separatism and extremism. The declaration will draw lessons from the SCO's experience of development since its establishment in 2001, continue to uphold the ‘Shanghai Spirit’ and boost solidarity and mutual trust among member states.

The summit also will speak with a loud voice about improving global governance, consolidating the multilateral trade system and striving to create a better external development environment for member states, Wang said.

During the meeting, leaders of SCO member states will discuss new measures to improve security cooperation amid the current international and regional security situation, contributing to world peace. The meeting also will formulate new plans to strengthen the interconnection of all parties' development strategies, including the Belt and Road Initiative, to boost regional economic cooperation.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin will make state visits to China from June 6 to 10. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also will pay a working visit to China. President Mamnoon Hussain will represent Pakistan at the SCO summit.