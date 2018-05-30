Share:

KARACHI - Karachi wore quite a deserted look on Tuesday afternoon, amidst heat warning issued by the Meteorological department coupled with an advisory urging people to avoid unnecessary exposure to sun.

With day time temperature reaching 42 degree celsius, humidity registered at 33% and wind blowing 27 Km per hour the weather was comparatively bearable for those who had to leave cool environs of home owing to their unavoidable obligations. “It is hot but not as sizzling as experienced last week,” said Ammara Jalil, a banker.

Thanking her luck that the day did not turn out to be extremely warm as feared, Ammara said the weather forecast must, however, not be taken lightly as there are little chances of much respite during next few days.

Mohammad Sikander, running his general provision shop at one of the most frequented Empress Market talking to APP pointed out that although most of the shops in the market as well as centres located in the vicinity were open but there were not many buyers.

“You cannot even see the window shoppers,” he mentioned commenting that people are taking the warnings quite seriously.

“People are scared and are also getting increasingly conscious of global warming,” said senior environmentalist, Dr Tahir Qureishi.

He said this was an opportunity for the state as well as all stakeholders to take needed measures and meet the challenges related to climate change.

Emphasizing that interventions must be adopted without any delay, he said short terms as well long term interventions are needed, he said.

As per weather alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department the maximum temperature was expected to remain between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius due to a change in the direction of the cooler and humid sea breeze.

The metropolis has been warned to experience hot to very hot weather from Tuesday to Thursday after a brief relief during past two days.

Provincial and city governments cognizant of the possible implications of heat wave forecasted for the current week have ensured availability of all required assistance for the people reporting with heat stroke or heat injury at the emergency and out-patient departments of the hospitals and medical centres falling under their respective jurisdictions.