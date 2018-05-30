Share:

Arab News hosts Iftar

ISLAMABAD (PR): Arab News Tuesday hosted an Iftar to celebrate three months of its operation in an event held at a local hotel. The event focused on appreciating local support and contribution to Arab News’ success in the region. It was attended among others by the politicians, diplomats, journalists, and civil society members.

At the event, the general discussion focused on appreciating Arab News’ online portal, and the broader connections being forged through an exchange of ideas between the Middle East and Pakistan. South Asia Bureau Chief Baker Atyani conversed with Iftar attendees on the future of journalism in the region.

While addressing the guests, Atyani said “We believe that free speech is an integral ingredient in bringing up discourse which is essential for any type of progress and press is a tool to liberate people from ignorance.”

PKLI performs 1st kidney transplant

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre’s highly trained surgeons successfully performed the first kidney transplant in the hospital on Tuesday.

A teacher by profession, the patient is from Qila Didar Singh, Gujranwala district. He was suffering from end-stage kidney disease. The patient, on his birthday, received a kidney donated by his elder sister. The veteran Prof Dr Saeed Akhter led the team which performed this complex surgery. Dr Saeed, who has vast experience in kidney transplants and complex renal surgeries, said that the hospital aims to bring multidisciplinary expertise in a range of fields in Pakistan, and this first successful transplant operation demonstrates the huge positive impact that this state of the art institute will bring in years to come.

The hospital management is confident that PKLI&RC is on course to elevate the healthcare standard in Pakistan and will keep providing the best possible healthcare facilities for free or at subsidized rates to its indigent patients without any discrimination.