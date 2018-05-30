Share:

ISLAMABAD - Just days prior to completing its five years term, the federal government on Tuesday announced first national food security policy, claiming it will reduce hunger from the country.

Talking to media, on Federal Minister for National Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Bosan said that the policy would address all aspects of food security , including alleviation of poverty, eradicating hunger and malnutrition, promotion of sustainable food production systems and making agriculture more productive, profitable, climate resilient and competitive.

The minister announced setting up of a National Food Security Council under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister with the chief ministers and representatives from relevant government agencies to review the state of food security and take appropriate policy measures.

He said food availability will be ensured through increase in production of food items. Measures will be taken to improve farmers’ access to quality inputs like seed, fertilisers, pesticides, credit etc. Furthermore, improved farm techniques and good agriculture practices will also be promoted and issues like land and water management will also be addressed. He said that the policy would also cover the issue of food losses and wastage.

He said that his government not only increased food production but achieved a surplus status. He said due to access crop, potato is being exported to Russian states. He said ground realities must be considered before criticising the government.

He said that since the creation of Pakistan, there has been no policy framework to address the challenges of national food security . The present government focused on this issue and assigned priority to formulate a strategic policy framework in collaboration with the provincial governments, international organisations and other relevant stakeholders, he added.