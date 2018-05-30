Share:

Rawalpindi - The Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) expertise have visited the crime scene in Jorian Village, where a woman was reportedly burnt to ashes after being killed by unknown assailants, informed sources on Tuesday.

Local police were also assisting the PFSA officials to detect the crime, they said.

According to unconfirmed reports, a woman was murdered by unknown killers who threw her dead body at a deserted place in Jorian Village, within limits of Police Station (PS) Chontra. Later on, the assailants torched the dead body of woman in a bid to remove evidences. Some locals alerted police about the crime on which SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf ordered SP Saddar Circle Behram Khan to holding inquiry into reports of murder.

Sources said that officials of PFSA along with Chontra police visited the crime scene and collected evidences for lab examination.

They said that PFSA officials collected soil samples, some ashes and burnt pieces of clothes from the crime scene.

Evidences were dispatched to Punjab Forensic Laboratory, Thokar Niaz Baig for final report, sources said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Chontra Zaheer Babar, when contacted, confirmed the visit of PFSA to the crime scene.

He said the officials of PFSA found no solid evidence from the crime scene that led police to ascertain the murder of woman.

He said the experts told him the crime did not occur here. “It is commonly known that the fat of a burnt human being melts and mixes into the soil. But in this case officials found no such evidence,” he said. SHO said he questioned scores of people living around the crime scene but none of them gave any clue to police.

He added he submitted initial report with SP Saddar Circle mentioning no woman was killed in Jorian. He said PFSA officials would also issue their detailed report and wound hand over it to police.