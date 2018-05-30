Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The AJK government has approved the construction of a grand Rs35 million multi-storey academic block for the Govt Post Graduate College, Mirpur.

It was a result of the recent untiring efforts of the recently-formed Old Saroshians’ Association – the organisation of Old Students of Govt Post Graduate College, Mirpur. This was disclosed here at a special ceremony held at the college hall on Tuesday. The special ceremony was hosted to mark the handing over of worth Rs50,000 books to the college management gifted by an old student of the college.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of the students, old students, academic staff and senior journalists.

The AJK government has placed Rs10 million for the new academic block in the new fiscal year budget at the first leg of the uplift of the first historic Mirpur Govt. College in the Southern region of the Jammu Kashmir state established in 1944 during the toppled dogra regime.

The union president underlined that the gigantic project of extension of the college was moved to the government in view of the acute shortage of classrooms – which are presently available for only up to 1,200 students. Rest of the students of the total capacity of 3,700, have to adopt alternative ordinary means including in the residential quarters of the teaching staff in the college premises, which have so far been vacated from the teachers to convert them into the alternative classrooms, he added.

Iqbal Ratayal said that the association had also moved to the government for early establishment of a digital library and the provision of giant high-power electricity generator for the college to maintain the uninterrupted power supply to the classrooms.

College Principal Prof Nazar Hussain highlighted the future activities of the Old Saroshians’ Union with the coordination of the college management for the promotion of quality education.

through providing every possible comfortable academic environment to the students.