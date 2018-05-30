Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Scores of sugarcane growers staged a protest against stoppage of sugarcane payments to growers by administration of Tharparkar sugar mill at local press club on Tuesday. The protest was led by Mumtaz and Murtaza Kalro, carrying banners and placards and raised slogans against the administration of sugar mill. The protesters complained that Tharparkar sugar mill was not paying their money of sugarcane according to rate Rs130 per 40kg. They lamented that they were facing acute financial crisis and unable to run their house and family expenses without payments. They blamed that sugar mills did not pay money of sugarcane crops to growers according to directives of apex court resultantly, growers suffered big losses. They demanded the higher authorities and chief justice to ensure immediately payments and stop illegal deduction of weight per trolley.