KHAIRPUR - The three-day celebrations of 197th Urs of saintly poet Hazrat Shachal Sarmast (RA) will start on Wednesday (today) at Darza Sharif about 33 kilometers from here.

Dargah custodian Khawaja Abdul Haq Farooqi inaugurated the Urs celebrations Tuesday by laying floral wreath on the grave of the saintly poet and listening to his poetry.

Khairpur Deputy Commissioner Javed Ali Jagirani announced a holiday in all eight talukas of district.

The international and national followers of Hazrat Shachal Sarmast (RA) were reaching from all over world to attend the Urs.

crushed to death

A motorcyclist crushed to death near Ubaro on Tuesday. A passenger bus going to Karachi from Punjab crushed a motorcyclist Mashooq Ali near National Highway resultantly, he died on the spot. Police arrested a bus driver and shifted the body to Ubaro Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over to his heirs.

Police did not register the case of incident till the filing of story.

Meanwhile, a boy died in a mishap near Ahmedpur on Tuesday.

According to Ahmedpur police, Sabir Ali, 12, fell from a tree near his village and injured seriously. He shifted to local hospital in unconscious condition where he died.

THREE HELD

Gambat police arrested three members of inter provincial car lifter gang and recovered weapons from them on Tuesday.

According to SSP Shabir Sethar, police arrested three members of inter provincial car lifting gang including Sayed Mashooq, Nadir Shah and Shafqat and recovered a car, TT pistol, big quantity of cartridges, mobile phones and cash from their possession.

The SSP said that arrested culprits were operating all over country while his gang leader escaped from the spot and will arrest very soon.