I am being tried to pressurise my father, says Maryam

ISLAMABAD - Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, in a surprise move on Tuesday, read out her statement in a press conference at Punjab House here, stating that she was being tried to put pressure on her father.

The statement was earlier submitted by her before the accountability court in the Avenfield corruption reference on Monday.

“My name was not mentioned in the April 2017 verdict, but I was later implicated in the JIT investigation,” Maryam Nawaz said before reading her statement. “From there, cases against me were initiated. I have answered 127 questions in the accountability court”.

To a question why the case was framed against her, she said, “Despite not figuring anywhere in the Supreme Court’s judgment of April 20, 2017, the reason I was dragged into the case finds its origin in ‘will teach a lesson’ mindset that has threatened, harassed and victimised those who refuse to accept the excesses, have the courage to rise against injustice and have challenged the rotten, entrenched practice of bringing the elected prime ministers to their knees, on one pretext or the other, be it religion, corruption or even ‘ghaddari’ allegations.”

She said: “They are defiled, disgraced, harassed and pressurised into submission if they attempt to exercise the authority conferred upon them by the Constitution.” The answer is what Maryam added to her earlier prepared reply.

Speaking in Urdu, she said she knew why this corruption reference was being initiated against her. She said it was just to pressurise her father who has refused to the dictates.

“My implication in this case is prompted by a mala fide intention and extraneous consideration. Indeed, I have been falsely involved on account of my commitment to the political cause of true democracy, rule of law and the Constitution and for siding with my father who has to his credit excellent performance in terms of public welfare and wellbeing of the nation at the expense of illegal incarceration and exile for a number of years on account of political victimisation,” she said.

She questioned why she was facing this case and why she had to appear again and again before a joint investigation team (JIT) that was framed through WhatsApp calls.

“I appeared before this court more than 70 times and still this is going on. I know why I am being kept away from my mother who is suffering from the fatal disease of cancer and I also know that in the 70 years history of Pakistan no woman ever appeared before the court so many times. “My only crime is that I am the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, but just like brave and proud daughters of Pakistan, I am standing firm by my father. I am standing by his narrative. To put my father’s love for me to a test, the perpetrators have involved me in this case,” she said.

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif was the one who refused to surrender before any kind of hardships, refused to resign when guns were aimed at him, rejected the world’s pressure and made Pakistan a nuclear power and bravely suffered every kind of atrocities being meted out to him by former military ruler Pervez Musharraf. She said the perpetrators knew that when a case was framed against his daughter and she was dragged into the court, a traditional father would succumb to pressure and agree to their terms and conditions.

“The people who think like this neither know Nawaz Sharif nor do they know his daughter. My father has taken up the flag against the 70-year diseases faced by this country. He is struggling for the welfare of the people of Pakistan and to protect their right to vote and democracy,” she said.

Maryam said: “As per our traditions, daughters are being respected alike, but the perpetrators deviated from these traditions of ours. Maryam is not a weakness, but the strength of her father and won’t let her father’s head bow down.”

