LAHORE - Inspector General Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that excellent professional training of force is the need of hour to face the challenges of modern times and for this purpose all the sources will be utilized.

He expressed these views while addressing the officials at Police Training Center Chuhng and inaugural of RPO Sheikhupura region office on Tuesday.

He said that along with physical and mental training, attention should also be paid towards the character building of under training officials so that they can show responsibility and professional skills in field and for strengthening the relation between police and public. He further said, "Being the commander of Punjab police it is my top most priority to take measures for the welfare and capacity building of the force and for this purpose I will continue to take practical steps according to principles of smart and community policing."

The IGP inaugurated newly built auditorium, food court and other sections. This auditorium is the largest auditorium of Punjab police with a capacity of accommodating 700 people at a time. Different training programs and events will be held in the auditorium for under training officials.

Commandant Police training college Fiaz Ahmad Dev briefed the IG Punjab about the reforms and different projects initiated in the college during previous three years.

The IG said that further projects should be made to provide accommodation and other facilities to the under training officials. He also announced special discretionary fund of one million for the completion of the newly initiated projects . He also announced a prize of Rs 10,000 each for the two young officials of Dolphin Force who recited Tilawat-e-Quran and Naat in the ceremony.

The IGP also inaugurated the building of new office of RPO Sheikhupura region.